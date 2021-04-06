Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Sativa Wellness Group offer 2 and 8 day quarantine tests for travellers

Sativa Wellness Group

Sativa Wellness Group plc (LON:SWEL) has announced that it is now listed on the UK government website to offer 2 and 8 day quarantine tests (the “Return Tests”) for travellers returning to the UK. The Return Tests are a significant addition to the Company’s current offering of COVID 19 tests for travellers leaving the UK and will impact positively on the Company’s revenues that continue to build.

There are now 24 Goodbody clinics offering COVID-19 testing and the Company is confident that its target of 30 clinics will be met by the end of April.

Geremy Thomas Executive Sativa Wellness Group Chairman says “Goodbody clinic customers can now arrange all their travel testing in one go which is a better service for them and a revenue boost for us”.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Sativa Wellness Group inc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Sativa Wellness Group inc

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.