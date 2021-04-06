Sativa Wellness Group offer 2 and 8 day quarantine tests for travellers

Sativa Wellness Group plc (LON:SWEL) has announced that it is now listed on the UK government website to offer 2 and 8 day quarantine tests (the “Return Tests”) for travellers returning to the UK. The Return Tests are a significant addition to the Company’s current offering of COVID 19 tests for travellers leaving the UK and will impact positively on the Company’s revenues that continue to build.

There are now 24 Goodbody clinics offering COVID-19 testing and the Company is confident that its target of 30 clinics will be met by the end of April.