Sativa Wellness Group announces Superdrug Partnership

Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (AQSE:SWEL / CNSX:SWEL) has today announced that it has partnered with Superdrug Stores Plc to offer an extensive range of blood tests. The agreement includes 40 Superdrug sites which have trained nurses to take blood for a range of tests including:

– Well Woman and Well Man Profiles

– Pre-Diabetes

– Cholesterol

– Organ Health, inc. Heart, Kidney and Liver function

– Hormones & Fertility

– Iron status

– Thyroid Function

The customer orders the test they require from the Goodbody Clinic website and can choose whether to use a personal blood testing option, select a Superdrug Clinic or use one of the participating Goodbody stores to take the blood sample.

Geremy Thomas, Executive Sativa Wellness Chairman, says; “Our Goodbody clinics partnering with Superdrug for wellness blood tests increases the options available for customers to get the test they choose at a convenient location and allows them to manage their own wellness journey.”

