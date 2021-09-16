Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Sativa Wellness Group Goodbody branded products to be offered at major discounts to competitor offerings

Sativa Wellness Group

Sativa Wellness Group Inc (AQSE:SWEL) has announced that it has launched a full membership scheme through its website and new product range to include larger 30ml bottles.  For members, 20% CBD Oil in 30ml bottles will be 20% cheaper and 20% stronger than the cheapest CBD on the market.  The new price of a 30ml 20% CBD product will also offer members 50% more CBD or 50% less cost than the average prices of 20% CBD found on a recent review of well-known brands in the market. The other products within the newly launched range also offer significant discounts on competitors’ prices.

Sativa Wellness Group

The Goodbody brand also guarantees Best Quality & Best Price on the market. Goodbody will guarantee your money back if a CBD oil of the same quality and strength as Goodbody CBD is found for a cheaper price.

Geremy Thomas, Sativa Wellness Group Executive Chairman, says; “CBD is a great product but is too expensive for consumers. Today Goodbody branded products will be offered to members at major discounts to competitor offerings. Following falling prices of raw materials in the CBD market and improved efficiencies, we are delighted that due to our ability to manage and test the whole process we are able to lead the way in offering consumers the best quality at the best price, and, as a trusted brand we are prepared to put a guarantee behind that”.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Sativa Wellness Group inc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Sativa Wellness Group inc

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.