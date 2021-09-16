Sativa Wellness Group Goodbody branded products to be offered at major discounts to competitor offerings

Sativa Wellness Group Inc (AQSE:SWEL) has announced that it has launched a full membership scheme through its website and new product range to include larger 30ml bottles. For members, 20% CBD Oil in 30ml bottles will be 20% cheaper and 20% stronger than the cheapest CBD on the market. The new price of a 30ml 20% CBD product will also offer members 50% more CBD or 50% less cost than the average prices of 20% CBD found on a recent review of well-known brands in the market. The other products within the newly launched range also offer significant discounts on competitors’ prices.
The Goodbody brand also guarantees Best Quality & Best Price on the market. Goodbody will guarantee your money back if a CBD oil of the same quality and strength as Goodbody CBD is found for a cheaper price.
Geremy Thomas, Sativa Wellness Group Executive Chairman, says; “CBD is a great product but is too expensive for consumers. Today Goodbody branded products will be offered to members at major discounts to competitor offerings. Following falling prices of raw materials in the CBD market and improved efficiencies, we are delighted that due to our ability to manage and test the whole process we are able to lead the way in offering consumers the best quality at the best price, and, as a trusted brand we are prepared to put a guarantee behind that”.