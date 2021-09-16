Sativa Wellness Group Goodbody branded products to be offered at major discounts to competitor offerings

Sativa Wellness Group Inc (AQSE:SWEL) has announced that it has launched a full membership scheme through its website and new product range to include larger 30ml bottles. For members, 20% CBD Oil in 30ml bottles will be 20% cheaper and 20% stronger than the cheapest CBD on the market. The new price of a 30ml 20% CBD product will also offer members 50% more CBD or 50% less cost than the average prices of 20% CBD found on a recent review of well-known brands in the market. The other products within the newly launched range also offer significant discounts on competitors’ prices.

The Goodbody brand also guarantees Best Quality & Best Price on the market. Goodbody will guarantee your money back if a CBD oil of the same quality and strength as Goodbody CBD is found for a cheaper price.