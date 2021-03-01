Twitter
Sativa Wellness Group CBD Therapeutics Business Achieves the Highest Food Safety Standards

Sativa Wellness Group

Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (AQSE:SWEL / CNSX:SWEL) has announced that its Polish extraction facility has secured accreditation of its Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point system from global quality and certification company LL-C Group, and confirmation that its operations meet the requirements of Good Manufacturing Practice and Good Hygiene Practice standards for food manufacturing.

This latest achievement, alongside the Company’s recent announcement regarding its Novel Food submission, underpins Sativa’s commitment to continually deliver the highest level of regulatory compliance and product quality – ‘CBD you can trust’.

The Company’s CBD therapeutics division continues to position itself as a leader in the European and global CBD space, and comprises a seed to consumer integrated supply chain. The Company has selected grow partners cultivating the highest quality European seed strain hemp, a state of the art extraction facility in Poland producing Novel Food grade bulk wholesale ingredients and finished consumer products, and a UK manufacturing facility. Its Goodbody CBD brands are sold online and retail as well as selling through white label distribution channels. The Company’s commitment to quality is underpinned by Phytovista Laboratories, the UK’s premier specialist laboratory for CBD and hemp-based products.

The Company is experiencing increasing demand for its broad cannabinoid spectrum Distillate bulk ingredients, and is augmenting its production schedule and processes to increase capacity. It anticipates strong ongoing demand for bulk ingredients and finished products across the UK and Europe in-light of the European Union’s highest court ruling that CBD (Cannabidiol) is not a narcotic drug, and the Novel Food authorisation process.

Geremy Thomas, Sativa Wellness Group Executive Chairman, says: “Quality and product safety are paramount within our organisation. Our adherence to these international safety standards assures our customers that we provide them with safe and quality products – CBD you can trust.  We welcome the clarity from UK and European authorities that sets out a clear regulatory pathway, that will allow consumers to benefit from un-fettered access to CBD products.”   

