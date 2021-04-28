Sativa Wellness Group appoint Marc Howells as CEO and Anne Tew as CFO

Sativa Wellness Group plc (AQSE:SWEL) has announced today the appointment of Marc Howells as Director and Chief Executive Officer and Anne Tew as Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

The Company wishes to thank both Geremy Thomas for his role as the interim CEO and Joseph Colliver as CFO for their contribution. Geremy Thomas will continue in his role as Executive Chairman.

Marc Howells has been appointed as a Director and CEO effective April 23, 2021 to deliver the Company’s strategy to become one of the best-known wellness brands. His career experience includes integrations, M&A, restructuring and scaling start-ups, which gives the Company significant additional strategic and development strength at the Board level.

Further information on Marc Howells:

Marc Howells currently has an interest of 592,099 common shares in the Company, representing 0.2 % of the Company’s issued share capital. Marc also holds 335,070 warrants exercisable at 4.75 pence per share that are valid until December 2021.

Current Directorships Previous Directorships Advancis Limited Advancis Holdings Limited

Except as set out below, there is no further information regarding Marc Howells, aged 56, that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Apex Rulebook.

Marc has a 36-year track record of high performing results and achievements across the financial services industry. His extensive career includes senior roles in Citibank and Barclaycard before heading up a number of SME financial services companies as CEO or Managing Director. He has significant experience in developing and operating industry leading management teams with best-in-class employee retention and value. His extensive financial services industry experience includes in depth experience on; integrations, mergers, joint ventures, acquisitions, restructuring and start-ups. He has built up geographical and cultural expertise across China, Europe, U.S.A. and South Africa.

Anne Tew has been appointed as Director and CFO effective April 23, 2021 to support the CEO to deliver the Company’s strategy to become one of the best-known wellness brands. She has been with the Company since November 2018 holding the position of Group Corporate Secretary and Head of Finance.

Further information on Anne Tew:

Anne Tew currently has an interest of 83,768 common shares in the Company, representing 0.03 % of the Company’s issued share capital. She also holds 83,768 warrants exercisable at 4.75 pence per share that are valid until December 18, 2021 and 923,590 options exercisable at between 2.3 and 6.5 pence and vest over three years.

Current Directorships Previous Directorships Financial Direction Ltd

Except as set out below, there is no further information regarding Anne Tew, aged 53, that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Apex Rulebook.

Following a career in Finance and Company Secretarial, Anne set up her own consultancy business through which she successfully managed a number of corporate projects to deliver business turnaround, expansion and growth. She has held non-executive director positions including in the NHS. She taught business and finance for a number of years and was an executive business mentor for directors and senior managers across a range of industries. Her 30-year career includes a range of sectors including the NHS, testing laboratories, manufacturing and farming.

In 2018 Anne Tew joined the Sativa Group as Corporate Secretary and Head of Finance. Since this date she has successfully implemented the financial and governance systems, risk framework, processes and reporting for the group including listing compliance requirements across multiple jurisdictions. She was also instrumental in successfully delivering the December 2019 fund raise, the reverse takeover with Stillcanna Inc. in 2020 and the subsequent integration.