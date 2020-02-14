Sativa Group welcomes Food Standard Authority guidelines

Sativa Group PLC (NEX:SATI) today noted the recent announcement by the Food Standards Agency (“FSA”) concerning the safe use of CBD products and the timetable for Novel Food authorisation. It welcomes the clarity of a regulatory framework as an important step leading to the development of a safe and legal market in the UK for CBD.

Sativa’s products, sold under the Goodbody Botanicals, Goodbody Wellness, Tessellate and GB brands, are THC free and are rigorously tested before despatch to ensure that they are free of solvents and other contaminants. Product labelling and packaging clearly explains the recommended daily intake, which is in-line with FSA guidelines. The QR code on each label links to the website giving the Certificate of Analysis of each specific batch.

Sativa, as a founding member of the Association for the Cannabinoid Industry, is at the vanguard of setting industry standards and engaging with regulators, and is fully committed to the process of obtaining Novel Food regulatory approval for its products.

Henry Lees-Buckley, Chief Executive Office of Sativa Group, said: “This guidance from the FSA will reassure our customers and distribution partners that Sativa is at the forefront of building a sustainable CBD wellness industry. Sativa, incorporating its Phytovista Laboratory, Home Office licences for research with King’s College London, and Scientific Advisory Board, continues to invest in the infrastructure to ensure we are fully compliant with industry regulation.”