Sativa Group joins the ACI toxicology study

Sativa Group PLC (AQUIS:SATI) in its ongoing commitment to continually deliver the highest level of regulatory compliance and substantiate ‘CBD you can trust’, the Company has become a member of the Association for the Cannabinoid Industry (ACI) Novel Food consortium and it’s landmark toxicology study, which will augment the submission of it’s own Novel Food application dossier.

The toxicology study will provide safety data that is required for Novel Food dossiers validated by the FSA, and for products to remain available on the market after 31 March 2021.

Sativa and Stillcanna’s team of scientists and quality/compliance professionals in the UK and Poland have worked with the ACI to ensure it’s CBD products meet their rigorous quality management criteria.

As part of this regulatory process, the raw CBD ingredients and final products are tested by a leading third-party laboratory, and cultivation, extraction and manufacturing processes and standards are scrutinised, to ensure that Sativa is meeting safety and regulatory standards from seed through to shelf.

The Company is submitting its own novel food application for it’s portfolio of products and brands, and on behalf of White Label customers.

Henry Lees-Buckley, Chief Executive Office of Sativa, said: “At Sativa, producing the highest quality and compliant products is our number one objective! We welcome the FSA Novel Foods accreditation process and are very pleased to be associated with the ACI In our compliance efforts”.

