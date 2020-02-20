Sativa Group Goodbody Botanicals secures significant product listing with WH Smith Travel

Sativa Group Plc (NEX:SATI) subsidiary, Goodbody Botanicals, has secured a CBD product listing agreement with WH Smith Travel Ltd which operates more than 550 UK convenience retail outlets with a concentration on travel hubs including airports, train stations, service stations and hospitals. WHS Travel will stock Goodbody Botanical’s products in circa 100 of their highest footfall UK stores.

The WHS Travel product listing has resulted through Goodbody Botanicals’ brand partnership agreement with SHS Sales & Marketing (GB) Limited, through which it is targeting key high-street retailers, grocers, and pharmacies. This product listing is the first completed agreement of numerous other potential national product listing arrangements currently in discussion via SHS.

Sativa Group Chief Executive Henry Lees-Buckley said: “Our new product listing with WHS Travel is a significant accomplishment for our Goodbody Botanicals brand, putting it in front a large number of consumers looking for a high-quality CBD brand they can trust.”

