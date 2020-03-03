Sativa Group comment on faster access for patients to cannabis-based medicinal products

Yesterday the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and the Home Office announced that patients will be able to get faster access to cannabis-based medicinal products (CBMPs) through the relaxation of import restrictions. Sativa Group PLC (NEX:SATI) welcotimes this initiative as it endorses the Group’s view that the UK is fast-developing as a significant medicinal cannabis market in which it intends to extend its participation and maintain its position as the UK’s leading quoted CBD wellness and medicinal cannabis Group.

Sativa Group Chief Executive Henry Lees-Buckley said: “Yesterday’s announcement by Matt Hancock, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, goes some way towards levelling the playing field and making cannabis-based remedies more affordable and accessible to all. “However, there is still a long way to go to bring the UK in parallel with other countries where the benefits of cannabis-based remedies have been accessible for many years and the UK’s own medicinal cannabis industry remains very much fettered.”

Sativa is fortunate in holding one of the few Home Office Controlled Drug licences that allows it to cultivate, produce and supply cannabis for research purposes. It allows the Group to fulfil its agreement with King’s College London to supply the College with material as it researches the impact of cannabinoids on inflammation and respiratory diseases. That runs in parallel with the Group’s highly successful Goodbody CBD Wellness retail business and PhytoVista Laboratory service.

