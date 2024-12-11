Sage Group PLC 4.2% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

Sage Group PLC with ticker (LON:SGE) now has a potential upside of 4.2% according to Deutsche.



SGE.L



Deutsche set a target price of 1,350 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Sage Group PLC share price of 1,296 GBX at opening today (11/12/2024) indicates a potential upside of 4.2%. Trading has ranged between 954 (52 week low) and 1,321 (52 week high) with an average of 3,139,078 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £13,016,450,577.



The Sage Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides cloud business management solutions, supporting small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) globally. It provides accounting, financial, human resources (HR) and payroll technology for SMBs. Its segments include North America, United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa and APAC (UKIA) and Europe. Its products include Sage Accounting, Payroll software, Sage Intacct, Sage X3, Sage HR, Sage People, Sage Earth, Sage Ai, Payments and Banking, and Sage Network. The Sage Accounting product is designed to enable small businesses operating in any industry, as well as accountants and bookkeepers, to manage their customer data, accounts and people all in one cloud native solution. The Sage Intacct product helps organizations thrive in the digital world with cloud native solutions across accounting, planning, analytics and payroll. It also delivers a supply chain execution (SCE) solution that provides SMBs across their entire supply chains.







