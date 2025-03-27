Sage Group Plc CFO Jonathan Howell to step down

Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) has announced that Jonathan Howell has informed the Board of his intention to step down from his role as Chief Financial Officer in order to focus on non-executive work. Jonathan will leave the Board on 31 December 2025 after 12 years, with five of those as a non-executive director, and then seven years as CFO. During his tenure as CFO, Jonathan has helped shape Sage’s strategic transformation, whilst putting in place strong financial foundations to support Sage’s consistent growth.

In line with the Group’s succession plans, he will be succeeded by Jacqui Cartin as CFO with effect from 1 January 2026. Jacqui is currently EVP Group Financial Controller, with responsibilities including financial reporting, capital management, treasury and tax. She has held various finance leadership positions within the organisation since joining the Company from KPMG in 2018, with a broad strategic remit including M&A integration and the digital transformation of finance and sales operations at Sage.

Andrew Duff, Chair said: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Jonathan for his substantial contribution, both as CFO and as a non-executive director. He has shown dedication and leadership during a period of significant growth and transformation for Sage and has driven Sage’s financial strategy with a sharp focus on shareholder value. We wish him all the best for the future as he moves on from executive life. Jacqui is exceptionally well qualified to be the new CFO of Sage, and I am looking forward to welcoming her to the Board as we continue to build sustainable growth for shareholders.”

Commenting on the directorate changes, Steve Hare, CEO, said: “Jonathan has been a fantastic support to me and the broader Executive Leadership Team during his tenure at Sage. It is testament to his contribution that he will leave Sage in such a strong financial and strategic position and I want to thank him and wish him all the very best. Jacqui is an outstanding successor with a deep knowledge of Sage and the drivers of its performance, and she has been a key leader of our transformation. This will ensure continuity and momentum as we continue to grow and scale the business.“

Jonathan Howell, CFO said: “It has been both a pleasure and an honour to have worked at Sage over the last 12 years, and I’m proud of the strategic transformation Sage has achieved during that period. I’d like to thank Andrew, Steve and also my many colleagues, past and present, for their support. I’m confident that the future for Sage is an exciting one and I will hand over to Jacqui knowing that the company is well set for many years of continued success.”

Jacqui Cartin, incoming CFO, added: “It is a huge honour to be appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Sage. I look forward to joining the Board and the Executive Leadership Team as we work together to deliver strong outcomes for all of our stakeholders, including continued success for shareholders.”