Sage Group appoints Maggie Chan Jones as a Non-executive Director

Maggie Chan Jones

Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) has announced the appointment of Maggie Chan Jones to its Board as a Non-executive Director with effect from 1 December 2022.

Maggie is the founder and CEO of Tenshey, a tech-enabled executive coaching company that helps women advance into leadership roles and the boardroom. She founded Tenshey after a highly successful career in marketing at several of the world’s largest technology companies, including Microsoft and SAP, with her early career spent in Sun Microsystems and ADIC. She was SAP’s first woman Chief Marketing Officer, responsible for driving the software provider’s global marketing effort across more than 180 countries. In this role she led SAP’s brand transformation effort, which led to the company being recognised as one of the world’s most valuable brands. Maggie is recognised as an industry thought-leader in the marketing and technology sector and was previously named as one of the ‘Most Influential CMOs’ in the world by Forbes. Maggie was previously a non-executive director of Avast plc and is currently a non-executive board advisor to Open Systems AG.

Andrew Duff, Chair, said “I am delighted to welcome Maggie to the Sage Board.  She brings with her deep international marketing and brand experience gained from her time spent at some of the world’s largest technology companies and will highly complement the skills we already have on the Board. Maggie also brings with her a passion for creating diverse and inclusive cultures, and I look forward to the valuable contribution she will make in Board discussions as we continue to build an inclusive, high-performing and accountable culture at Sage.”

