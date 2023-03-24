RPC, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.7% Upside

RPC, Inc. with ticker code (RES) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 13 and 8.5 calculating the mean target price we have $11.30. Given that the stocks previous close was at $7.92 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 42.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and the 200 moving average now moves to $8.34. The market capitalization for the company is $1,662m. Company Website: https://www.rpc.net

The potential market cap would be $2,371m based on the market consensus.

RPC, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells. The Support Services segment provides a range of rental tools for onshore and offshore oil and gas well drilling, completion, and workover activities. This segment also offers oilfield pipe inspection, and pipe management and storage services, as well as well control training and consulting services. The company operates in the United States, Africa, Canada, Argentina, China, Mexico, Latin America, the Middle East, and internationally. RPC, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.02% with the ex dividend date set at 9-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 7.56, revenue per share of 7.51 and a 17.69% return on assets.