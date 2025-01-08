Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Royal Gold, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$170.27’, now 28.5% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Royal Gold, Inc. with ticker code (RGLD) now have 11 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $186.00 and $140.00 with the average share target price sitting at $170.27. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $132.55 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 28.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of $143.38 and the 200 day MA is $134.83. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 8.79B. The current share price for the company is: $133.63 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,287,818,900 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 0.55%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 30.65, revenue per share of $9.84 and a 7.44% return on assets.

Royal Gold, Inc. is a precious metals stream and royalty company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar production-based interests. The Company operates through two segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Company owns royalty interests on approximately 32 production stage properties, 18 development stage properties and on approximately 123 exploration stage properties. It owns a portfolio of producing, development, evaluation, and exploration stage streams and royalties on properties located in gold regions. The Company’s principal properties include Andacollo, Cortez, Khoemacau Project, Mount Milligan, Penasquito and Pueblo Viejo.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Royal Gold, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 29.1% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Royal Gold, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$170.27’, now 27.2% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Royal Gold, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$170.27’, now 10.7% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Royal Gold, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 16.6% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Royal Gold, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 15.8% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Royal Gold, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$168.91’, now 15.4% Upside Potential

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.