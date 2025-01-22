Royal Gold, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 24.2% Upside Potential

Royal Gold, Inc. with ticker code (RGLD) have now 10 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $186.00 and $140.00 calculating the average target price we see $172.00. Given that the stocks previous close was at $138.54 this indicates there is a potential upside of 24.2%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $141.45 and the 200 day MA is $135.61. The company has a market capitalization of 9.25B. The current share price for the company is: $140.73 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,488,957,589 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 0.55%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 32.28, revenue per share of $9.84 and a 7.44% return on assets.

Royal Gold, Inc. is a precious metals stream and royalty company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar production-based interests. The Company operates through two segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Company owns royalty interests on approximately 32 production stage properties, 18 development stage properties and on approximately 123 exploration stage properties. It owns a portfolio of producing, development, evaluation, and exploration stage streams and royalties on properties located in gold regions. The Company’s principal properties include Andacollo, Cortez, Khoemacau Project, Mount Milligan, Penasquito and Pueblo Viejo.