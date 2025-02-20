Royal Gold, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$172.00’, now 15.4% Upside Potential

Royal Gold, Inc. with ticker code (RGLD) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $188.00 and $138.00 with the average share target price sitting at $172.00. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $149.10 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 15.4%. The 50 day MA is $140.54 and the 200 day MA is $137.73. The market capitalization for the company is 9.81B. Currently the stock stands at: $149.24 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,321,100,300 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 0.55%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 29.61, revenue per share of $9.84 and a 7.44% return on assets.

Royal Gold, Inc. is a precious metals stream and royalty company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar production-based interests. The Company operates through two segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Company owns royalty interests on approximately 32 production stage properties, 18 development stage properties and on approximately 123 exploration stage properties. It owns a portfolio of producing, development, evaluation, and exploration stage streams and royalties on properties located in gold regions. The Company’s principal properties include Andacollo, Cortez, Khoemacau Project, Mount Milligan, Penasquito and Pueblo Viejo.