Royal Gold, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$172.00’, now 13.8% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Royal Gold, Inc. which can be found using ticker (RGLD) now have 10 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $188.00 and $138.00 with the average share target price sitting at $172.00. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $151.11 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 13.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $140.80 while the 200 day moving average is $138.15. The company has a market cap of 9.78B. Currently the stock stands at: $148.74 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,132,711,585 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 0.55%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 29.45, revenue per share of $9.84 and a 7.44% return on assets.

Royal Gold, Inc. is a precious metals stream and royalty company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar production-based interests. The Company operates through two segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Company owns royalty interests on approximately 32 production stage properties, 18 development stage properties and on approximately 123 exploration stage properties. It owns a portfolio of producing, development, evaluation, and exploration stage streams and royalties on properties located in gold regions. The Company’s principal properties include Andacollo, Cortez, Khoemacau Project, Mount Milligan, Penasquito and Pueblo Viejo.

