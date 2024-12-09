Roku, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and -4.1% Downside Potential

Roku, Inc. which can be found using ticker (ROKU) have now 25 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $100.00 and $50.00 and has a mean target at $78.70. Now with the previous closing price of $82.03 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -4.1%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $74.35 and the 200 day moving average is $64.82. The company has a market cap of 12.21B. Currently the stock stands at: $84.12 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,718,725,962 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $27.06 and a -3.1% return on assets.

Roku, Inc. is a television (TV) streaming platform in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The Company is engaged in the sale of digital advertising and related services, including demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls. It has two segments: Platform and Devices. Platform segment sells digital advertising to advertisers directly or through advertising agencies and to content publishers for their media and entertainment promotions via various campaign tools. Devices segment sells the majority of its devices in the United States through retailers and distributors, as well as through the Company’s Website. Devices revenue primarily consists of hardware, embedded software, and unspecified upgrades and updates on a when and if-available basis.