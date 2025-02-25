Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Roku, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$102.95’, now 12.8% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Roku, Inc. which can be found using ticker (ROKU) have now 27 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $130.00 and $51.57 and has a mean share price target at $102.95. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $91.24 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 12.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of $81.84 while the 200 day moving average is $69.89. The market capitalization for the company is 12.53B. The stock price is currently at: $85.85 USD

The potential market cap would be $14,137,438,763 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $28.44 and a -2.73% return on assets.

Roku, Inc. is a television (TV) streaming platform in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The Company is engaged in the sale of digital advertising and related services, including demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls. It has two segments: Platform and Devices. Platform segment sells digital advertising to advertisers directly or through advertising agencies and to content publishers for their media and entertainment promotions via various campaign tools. Devices segment sells the majority of its devices in the United States through retailers and distributors, as well as through the Company’s Website. Devices revenue primarily consists of hardware, embedded software, and unspecified upgrades and updates on a when and if-available basis.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Roku, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$102.95’, now 7.5% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Roku, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 9.6% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Roku, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and -2.4% Downside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Roku, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 5.6% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Roku, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 3.9% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Roku, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$79.55’, now -.5% Downside Potential

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.