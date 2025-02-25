Roku, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$102.95’, now 12.8% Upside Potential

Roku, Inc. which can be found using ticker (ROKU) have now 27 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $130.00 and $51.57 and has a mean share price target at $102.95. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $91.24 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 12.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of $81.84 while the 200 day moving average is $69.89. The market capitalization for the company is 12.53B. The stock price is currently at: $85.85 USD

The potential market cap would be $14,137,438,763 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $28.44 and a -2.73% return on assets.

Roku, Inc. is a television (TV) streaming platform in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The Company is engaged in the sale of digital advertising and related services, including demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls. It has two segments: Platform and Devices. Platform segment sells digital advertising to advertisers directly or through advertising agencies and to content publishers for their media and entertainment promotions via various campaign tools. Devices segment sells the majority of its devices in the United States through retailers and distributors, as well as through the Company’s Website. Devices revenue primarily consists of hardware, embedded software, and unspecified upgrades and updates on a when and if-available basis.