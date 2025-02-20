Roku, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$102.95’, now 7.5% Upside Potential

Roku, Inc. with ticker code (ROKU) have now 27 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $130.00 and $51.57 calculating the average target share price we see $102.95. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $95.80 this indicates there is a potential upside of 7.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of $81.39 while the 200 day moving average is $69.42. The market cap for the company is 13.49B. The stock price is currently at: $92.41 USD

The potential market cap would be $14,493,363,464 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $28.44 and a -2.73% return on assets.

Roku, Inc. is a television (TV) streaming platform in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The Company is engaged in the sale of digital advertising and related services, including demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls. It has two segments: Platform and Devices. Platform segment sells digital advertising to advertisers directly or through advertising agencies and to content publishers for their media and entertainment promotions via various campaign tools. Devices segment sells the majority of its devices in the United States through retailers and distributors, as well as through the Company’s Website. Devices revenue primarily consists of hardware, embedded software, and unspecified upgrades and updates on a when and if-available basis.