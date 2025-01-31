Roku, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and -2.4% Downside Potential

Roku, Inc. with ticker code (ROKU) now have 26 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $100.00 and $50.00 calculating the mean target price we have $80.60. Given that the stocks previous close was at $82.58 this would imply there is a potential downside of -2.4%. The day 50 moving average is $77.46 and the 200 moving average now moves to $67.55. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 12.38B. Currently the stock stands at: $85.28 USD

The potential market cap would be $12,086,081,056 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $27.06 and a -3.1% return on assets.

Roku, Inc. is a television (TV) streaming platform in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The Company is engaged in the sale of digital advertising and related services, including demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls. It has two segments: Platform and Devices. Platform segment sells digital advertising to advertisers directly or through advertising agencies and to content publishers for their media and entertainment promotions via various campaign tools. Devices segment sells the majority of its devices in the United States through retailers and distributors, as well as through the Company’s Website. Devices revenue primarily consists of hardware, embedded software, and unspecified upgrades and updates on a when and if-available basis.