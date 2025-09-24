Retailers prepare for a spending pattern built on income

Follow us on:

The coming holiday trading period carries an unusual tension. Rising prices linger in the background, consumer sentiment has softened, yet forecasts suggest shoppers will still deliver meaningful volumes. The difference this year lies not in sentiment but in disposable income, which is expected to expand at a pace that could quietly support retailer turnover despite caution elsewhere.

Between November and January, Deloitte projects retail sales could reach as much as 1.62 trillion dollars, an increase of up to 3.4% over last season. That headline figure hides a more complex picture. Inflation, though persistent, is creating a dual effect.

Online sales are forecast to grow between 7-9%, building on the momentum of recent years. That would push digital holiday transactions past 300 billion dollars, a figure approaching one fifth of all seasonal sales. The shift towards online is no longer just about convenience, it is now deeply embedded in consumer behaviour, giving those retailers with strong digital channels a structural advantage in capturing spend.

