Retailers are replacing omni-channel systems with one integrated platform

itim Group

Many retailers are starting to abandon the idea that they need separate systems for stores, websites and mobile apps. Instead, they are moving towards a single, fully integrated platform that connects every part of the business.

The omni-channel approach, where retailers tried to link separate channels, created complexity. Store systems, e-commerce platforms and supply chains were often managed in silos, leading to duplication, delays and inconsistent customer experiences. Unified retailing replaces that with a central system that handles stock, pricing, promotions, customer data and supplier collaboration in one place. This reduces operational friction and gives management a complete view of what is happening across the business.

Retailers using unified systems can move faster. They can adjust prices in real time, manage promotions across all channels simultaneously, and allocate stock based on where demand is highest. That means fewer stockouts, less discounting and more accurate decisions.

itim Group plc (LON:ITIM) is a SaaS-based technology company that enables store-based retailers to optimise their businesses to improve financial performance and effectively compete with online competitors. Itim adds retail value by helping multi-channel retailers optimise their business and their stores to improve financial performance and compete more effectively with the “Amazons”.

Retailers are replacing omni-channel systems with one integrated platform

