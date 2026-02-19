Follow us on:

Retail sector poised for strategic transformation in 2026

itim Group

The retail sector is entering a more decisive phase as companies shift from reacting to disruption towards actively reshaping their operating models. After a period defined by economic uncertainty, cost inflation and uneven consumer demand, the focus is turning to execution.

Consumer demand remains selective. Households continue to prioritise value, yet they are prepared to spend in categories that deliver perceived quality, relevance or experience. This divergence places pressure on retailers to refine pricing strategies, sharpen assortments and avoid excess inventory.

Technology has moved to the centre of retail strategy. Artificial intelligence and advanced analytics are no longer confined to pilot programmes. Leading operators are embedding these tools across supply chains, merchandising and customer engagement.

Operational resilience also remains a defining theme. Supply chains have been reshaped in response to recent disruptions, with greater emphasis on flexibility and risk mitigation. Companies are diversifying sourcing, investing in visibility across logistics networks and tightening inventory control.

itim Group plc (LON:ITIM) is a SaaS-based technology company that enables store-based retailers to optimise their businesses to improve financial performance and effectively compete with online competitors. Itim adds retail value by helping multi-channel retailers optimise their business and their stores to improve financial performance and compete more effectively with the “Amazons”.

