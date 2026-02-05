Follow us on:

Retail’s business model being rebuilt Around AI, data and experience

itim Group

Retail in 2026 is in a transition that’s structural. The largest operators are now making permanent changes in how they plan, sell and serve customers.

AI is no longer a future tool. It’s already being used to forecast demand, optimise labour, personalise offers and manage fulfilment. The cost benefits are real, and companies that deploy it at scale are widening their margin gap. Those still testing use cases are missing efficiency targets and falling behind.

Physical retail now supports brand visibility, local market relevance and customer experience. Leading retailers are redesigning stores for engagement, not just transactions. Malls are adapting to become destinations rather than distribution points.

Retailers that treat physical and digital as separate channels are carrying higher costs and lower insight. Those with unified data platforms can track behaviour across all touchpoints, reduce customer acquisition costs and increase lifetime value. Omnichannel is no longer a strategy, it’s a requirement.

itim Group plc (LON:ITIM) is a SaaS-based technology company that enables store-based retailers to optimise their businesses to improve financial performance and effectively compete with online competitors. Itim adds retail value by helping multi-channel retailers optimise their business and their stores to improve financial performance and compete more effectively with the “Amazons”.

