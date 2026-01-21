Follow us on:

Technologies every retail investor should be watching

itim Group

Technology is driving major changes in retail, and companies that adapt quickly are gaining clear advantages.

Artificial intelligence is being used to forecast demand, set prices and personalise the shopping experience. This leads to fewer stock problems, more efficient promotions and higher sales per customer. Computer vision is helping stores run with fewer staff by automating tasks like checkout, shelf tracking and security. This lowers labour costs and gives store managers better information.

IoT devices such as smart shelf labels and RFID tags give retailers live data on inventory and allow instant price updates. These tools connect online and physical stores so stock is better managed and pricing stays competitive. Augmented reality is reducing returns and increasing online sales by helping customers see how products look or fit before buying.

itim Group plc (LON:ITIM) is a SaaS-based technology company that enables store-based retailers to optimise their businesses to improve financial performance and effectively compete with online competitors. Itim adds retail value by helping multi-channel retailers optimise their business and their stores to improve financial performance and compete more effectively with the “Amazons”.

