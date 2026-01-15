Retail in 2026: Clearer strategies, sharper execution

Retail in 2026 is becoming more focused. After years of experimenting with new technologies and formats, companies are now under pressure to show results. Investors should expect clearer strategies, tighter execution and fewer speculative bets. With economic uncertainty, changing consumer behaviour and higher operating costs, the retailers best positioned for growth will be those that focus on efficiency, data-driven decision-making and strong customer engagement.

Artificial intelligence is no longer a side project. Retailers are embedding AI directly into supply chains, inventory management and customer service. The aim is to reduce waste, speed up operations and personalise offers in ways that drive measurable returns.

The lines between online and in-store shopping are continuing to blur. Leading retailers are treating physical locations as part of a unified customer experience rather than separate sales channels. Digital tools are being used inside stores to improve service, streamline click-and-collect, and make visits more engaging.

