Repricing unfolds across Europe as trade pressures ease

Europe stocks

In Asia, Japanese equities surged decisively as export‑heavy sectors regained confidence following a reported trade framework with the United States that reduces auto tariffs to 15 %, down from a previously threatened 25 %. The Nikkei posted gains of approximately 3.7 %, propelled by automakers whose policy relief reshapes near‑term cost structures and trade outlooks. This rally extended regionally, capturing advances in Australia, Korea and broader Asia‑Pacific indices, as the market embraced reduced trade friction.

In Europe, the STOXX 600 index rallied to reach four‑month highs, with major bourses such as Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 posting firm gains, while the UK’s FTSE 100 advanced more modestly. The trade agreement, disclosed at the end of July, institutes a 15 % tariff on most EU exports to the US, replacing the previously threatened 30 % level and providing much needed regulatory certainty ahead of a key August deadline. In return, the EU committed to significant investment and energy purchases, cumulatively valued in the hundreds of billions of dollars.

This resolve from investors to re‑embrace risk reflects renewed stability. Auto manufacturers across the continent rose sharply after months of suspended guidance amid tariff uncertainty. Semiconductor and healthcare names also advanced, with strong interest in firms tied to core export verticals. Luxury goods posted steadier gains, buoyed by speculation around renewed deal activity and balance sheet restructuring.

However, mixed sentiment emerged around the deal’s structure. While the agreement defused the immediate threat of a full‑blown trade standoff, some European leaders described the accord as imbalanced. The EU faces pressure to justify significant concessions, particularly in sectors still exposed to elevated costs. Although the headline tariff was reduced from the initial threat, average rates have still risen materially from pre‑2025 levels, with potential inflationary effects on export‑oriented economies.

Looking ahead, the deal is expected to support modest earnings recovery, with forecasted second‑quarter growth edging into positive territory after earlier expectations of contraction. Revenue, however, may still lag, with projected declines pointing to persistent demand headwinds and margin compression. Several companies have already flagged significant one‑off tariff costs that will weigh on full‑year results, with multi‑billion euro adjustments anticipated.

    Latest Company News

    Firering Strategic Minerals

    Firering Strategic Minerals to raise £1.01m to increase Limeco stake

    Firering Strategic Minerals to raise £1.01 million through a placing and subscription of 67.3 million new shares at 1.5p each. The funds will support the exercise of the first two tranches of its option to increase its stake in Limeco Resources to 30.7% and help ramp up quicklime production.
    CyanConnode

    CyanConnode posts Annual Report and confirms AGM details

    CyanConnode has posted its Annual Report & Accounts and Notice of AGM to shareholders requesting a hard copy. The AGM will be held at 11.00am on 21 August 2025 at Panmure Liberum, London.
    Strix Group plc

    Strix Group delivers strong H1 growth in Billi and Consumer Goods

    Strix Group has delivered a robust trading update for the six months to 30 June 2025, with Billi and Consumer Goods divisions achieving solid growth in line with expectations.
    Thor Energy

    Thor Energy reports strong quarterly progress at HY-Range project

    Thor Energy has reported significant progress for the quarter ending 30 June 2025, highlighting successful geochemical results at the HY-Range hydrogen and helium project, the award of gas storage exploration licences in South Australia, and a strategic term sheet to divest 75% of its US uranium assets.
    Pharos Energy

    Pharos Energy CEO and CFO acquire shares under trading plans

    On 28 July 2025, Katherine Roe, Chief Executive Officer, purchased 6,724 ordinary shares at £0.219 each—bringing her holding to 71,308 shares (0.017 per cent of issued capital). Sue Rivett, Chief Financial Officer, acquired 4,452 shares at the same price, increasing her stake to 1,805,871 shares (0.434 per cent).
    Tern plc

    Tern Plc raises £642,486 through underwritten Open Offer

    Tern Plc’s underwritten Open Offer achieved a 43 per cent take‑up, with qualifying shareholders subscribing for 27,704,433 shares. CMC Markets UK plc, as underwriter, will take up the remaining 36,544,213 shares.

