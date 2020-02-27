Rentokil Initial appoint Cathy Turner as Non-Executive Director

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) today announced the appointment of Cathy Turner to its Board as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 1 April 2020. Cathy will also become a member of the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee from this date.

Cathy is a Non-Executive Director at Spectris plc, and Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee at both Quilter plc and Aldermore Group plc. She is also a partner of Manchester Square Partners, who provide senior executive advisory services.

Cathy has significant senior executive experience in banking and financial services following 15 years at Lloyds Banking Group plc and Barclays plc. Cathy was Chief Administrative Officer at Lloyds Banking Group until 2013 and prior to that she worked in a number of senior roles at Barclays between 1997 and 2011, including Investor Relations Director, before ultimately becoming Group HR Director and Executive Committee member in 2005. At Barclays her responsibilities also included strategy, investor relations, corporate affairs, brand and marketing. Her earlier career as a consultant included roles with major audit and consultancy firms.

In her non-executive career, Cathy has also been Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee at Countrywide plc from 2013 to 2019.

Commenting on the appointment Richard Solomons, Chairman, said: “We are delighted to welcome Cathy to the Board of Rentokil Initial. Her personal qualities and wealth of executive and non-executive experience in leading organisations will enable her to make a strong contribution to the Board. We wish her well in her new role.”

