Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Rentokil Initial Plc reports modest growth with mixed regional performance

Rentokil Initial plc

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) has issued a Trading Update for the first three months of the 2025 financial year covering the period from 1 January to 31 March 2025. As previously announced, Rentokil Initial now reports in US dollars to better reflect the geographic mix of its revenue and earnings.

Andy Ransom, Chief Executive of Rentokil Initial plc, said:

“Our International Pest Control business performed well. As already stated, North America had a slow first quarter with continued subdued lead flow. Our focus remains on building growth momentum and positioning the business to deliver on our strategic ambitions. Despite increased macro-economic uncertainties, we remain confident about the longer-term based on the resilience of our markets, our global reach, our diverse customer base and our recurring revenues.”

Q1 2025

The Group reported total Revenue of $1,635m in Q1 2025 (AER), representing year-on-year growth of 1.5% and Organic Revenue growth of 1.8%¹, held back by c.30bps due to one fewer trading day year-on-year.

North America

●    Revenue growth in North America was 0.5% and Organic Revenue growth was 0.7%, with a c.50bps headwind from one fewer trading day.

●    Pest Control Organic Revenue was up 0.5% and Pest Control services for residential, commercial and termite customers was down by 0.2% as it continued to be impacted by low inbound lead flow and contract sales.

●   North America colleague retention increased to 79.8% (FY 24: 79.4%) and customer retention increased to 80.4% (FY 24: 80.1%), supported by our enhanced retention strategies. These favourable trends are positive for future organic growth prospects.

Growth Initiatives

●    Digital inbound lead flow from our paid search activities returned to positive growth in March, following a decline in February as we transitioned to a new agency partner. While lead generation from our organic search initiatives remained subdued, we expect a positive shift supported by the rollout and full activation of the new satellite branches and brand strategy. 36 satellite branches across the region are now operational.

●    Sales lead participation rates among technicians (The Trusted Advisor plan) improved by 9ppts in the quarter to 60%.

●    Five-star reviews for Terminix, which serve as a critical component of Internet search visibility, increased by 71% in the quarter.

●     The door-to-door sales pilot programme is set to launch in early Q2 with the participation of c.30 branches.

International (Group excluding North America)

Organic Revenue grew 3.3%, with good performances in Europe (incl. LATAM), Asia & MENAT and Pacific, offset by the UK, which lapped strong prior year comparatives in its specialist hygiene asbestos remediation business.

Category Performance

Pest Control Organic Revenue growth was 1.7% led by international, up by 4.7%. Hygiene & Wellbeing grew by 1.6%, with a drag from the UK. France Workwear was up 4.4%.

M&A

The Group’s bolt-on M&A programme continued to create value with 6 deals, delivering annualised revenue in the year before acquisition of $13m.

Rentokil Initial intends to publish its 2025 Interim Results on 31 July 2025. 

Notes

¹ Organic Revenue growth is at CER. The revenue base used for North America Organic Revenue growth percentage also deducts revenue from 1 January 2024 to 31 March 2024 for the Paragon distribution business, closed with effect from 1 April 2024.

Summary of Financial Performance

 AERCER
 Q1 2025

$m		Q1 2024

$m		Change

 %		Organic Revenue Growth
%
North America    
Pest Control9219180.2%0.5%
Hygiene & Wellbeing30289.3%5.9%
9519460.5%0.7%
International    
Pest Control3583453.5%4.7%
Hygiene & Wellbeing2512452.7%1.1%
France Workwear71710.6%4.4%
 6806612.9%3.3%
     
Europe (incl. LATAM)    
Pest Control1641630.4%3.8%
Hygiene & Wellbeing1111092.3%2.3%
France Workwear71710.6%4.4%
3463431.0%3.5%
UK & Sub Saharan Africa    
Pest Control65624.1%4.7%
Hygiene & Wellbeing73678.5%(1.2%)
1381296.4%1.6%
Asia & MENAT    
Pest Control85788.5%5.7%
Hygiene & Wellbeing29283.4%3.3%
1141067.2%5.1%
Pacific    
Pest Control44424.9%6.1%
Hygiene & Wellbeing3841(6.2%)0.3%
8283(0.6%)3.3%
Central440.6%
Total1,6351,6111.5%1.8%

Category Performance

 AERCER
 Q1 2025

$m		Q1 2024

$m		Change

 %		Organic Revenue Growth
%
Pest Control1,2791,2631.1%1.7%
Hygiene & Wellbeing2812733.4%1.6%
France Workwear71710.6%4.4%
Central440.6%
Total1,6351,6111.5%1.8%

Today, 17 April at 9:00am BST, Rentokil Initial Chief Executive, Andy Ransom and Chief Financial Officer, Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson will host a conference call for analysts and investors. A replay will be available on the Company website following the event.

To join via teleconference, please register in advance using the link below: https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I3868179

Alternatively, the live audio webcast can be accessed at: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/543985772

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Rentokil Initial plc 9.0% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

    Broker Ratings

    Rentokil Initial plc 9.9% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

    Broker Ratings

    Rentokil Initial plc 25.5% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

    Broker Ratings

    Rentokil Initial plc 20.3% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

    Broker Ratings

    Rentokil Initial plc 10.5% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

    Broker Ratings

    Rentokil Initial plc 23.9% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.