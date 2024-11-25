Follow us on:

Regal Rexnord Corporation Share Price Target ‘$202.67’, now 16.7% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
Regal Rexnord Corporation which can be found using ticker (RRX) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘strong_buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $220.00 and $190.00 and has a mean share price target at $202.67. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $173.74 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 16.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $170.08 while the 200 day moving average is $160.55. The company has a market cap of 11.75B. Currently the stock stands at: $177.37 USD

The potential market cap would be $13,702,662,217 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.92%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 56.13, revenue per share of $93.12 and a 3.11% return on assets.

Regal Rexnord Corporation is engaged in the engineering and manufacturing of factory automation sub-systems, industrial powertrain solutions, automation and mechanical power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air-moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems. Its Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment designs, produces and services mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes and more. Its Power Efficiency Solutions segment designs and produces fractional to approximately five horsepower alternating current (AC) and direct current (DC) motors, electronic variable speed controls, fans, and blowers. Its Automation & Motion Control segment designs, produces and services conveyor products, conveying automation subsystems, aerospace components, and rotary precision motion solutions. Its Industrial Systems segment designs and produces integral motors, and alternators.

