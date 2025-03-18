RECI Factsheet – share price very attractive, dividend yield 9.6%

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI), a non-cellular company incorporated in Guernsey, has announced that its Investment Manager’s monthly Fact Sheet as at 28 February 2025 is now available:

As at 28 February 2025, the Company was invested in a diversified portfolio of 22 investments with a valuation of £301.1m. The Company’s cash balance was £21.7m and net effective leverage was 18.7%.

A full attribution of changes in the NAV per share is presented in the table:

January NAV 145.2p Interest income 0.8p Asset valuations 0.0p FX 0.1p Expenses -0.2p February NAV 145.9p

Please leave this field empty We’ll keep you in the loop! Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.