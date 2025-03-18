Follow us on:

RECI Factsheet – share price very attractive, dividend yield 9.6%

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI), a non-cellular company incorporated in Guernsey, has announced that its Investment Manager’s monthly Fact Sheet as at 28 February 2025 is now available:

As at 28 February 2025, the Company was invested in a diversified portfolio of 22 investments with a valuation of £301.1m. The Company’s cash balance was £21.7m and net effective leverage was 18.7%.

A full attribution of changes in the NAV per share is presented in the table:

January NAV145.2p
Interest income0.8p
Asset valuations0.0p
FX0.1p
Expenses-0.2p
February NAV145.9p

