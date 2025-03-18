RECI Factsheet – share price very attractive, dividend yield 9.6%

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI), a non-cellular company incorporated in Guernsey, has announced that its Investment Manager’s monthly Fact Sheet as at 28 February 2025 is now available:
As at 28 February 2025, the Company was invested in a diversified portfolio of 22 investments with a valuation of £301.1m. The Company’s cash balance was £21.7m and net effective leverage was 18.7%.
A full attribution of changes in the NAV per share is presented in the table:
|January NAV
|145.2p
|Interest income
|0.8p
|Asset valuations
|0.0p
|FX
|0.1p
|Expenses
|-0.2p
|February NAV
|145.9p