Quintessentially in the US Redefining Luxury and Growth at Art Basel Miami Beach 2024

Quintessentially, under the leadership of Lauren Wilt in the United States, continues to shape the future of luxury lifestyle management. Lauren Wilt who took on the role of US CEO in 2021, oversees strategy and operations across six cities in the United States, leading a team of 50 professionals. Her vision has driven significant growth within the U.S. division, nearly doubling its staff in response to increasing demand for the company’s bespoke services. Lauren’s extensive experience in the hospitality industry and deep understanding of consumer trends has positioned Quintessentially as a leader in this dynamic market.

Q: Why is Art Basel Miami Beach a key event for Quintessentially?

Art Basel Miami Beach is one of the most renowned events in the global art scene, offering Quintessentially an unparalleled opportunity to blend creativity, culture, and luxury. As the event where a heavy concentration of US-based members gather, it provides a unique platform to connect and engage deeply with our audience. This year, we focused on delivering unique and personalised experiences for members and partners alike. From exclusive gallery tours to curated dining events showcasing Miami’s culinary excellence, we sought to create meaningful moments that resonate deeply with those we serve.

Q: What unique services did you provide at Art Basel this year?

As the official VIP Concierge Partner for Art Basel Miami Beach 2024, we offered tailored, round-the-clock lifestyle support. Our team, stationed at the Quintessentially desk in the Collectors Lounge, catered to a wide range of needs—from securing last-minute reservations to arranging exclusive access to events like CORE Miami Art Basel Gala, private views, and pop-ups. Our services were also available to Art Basel VIPS in the lead up to the fair, which is a huge benefit for visitors coming to Miami from out of town.

Standout moments this year included an intimate dinner featuring a renowned chef alongside a celebrated contemporary artist’s showcase, a welcome gathering at a new private members club and exclusive access to several events such as CORE and Ocean Drive’s Art of The Party. These bespoke experiences reflect our commitment to exceptional service and our ability to craft personalised moments that highlight luxury lifestyle management at its best.

Q: How has the US Division’s membership evolved over the past year?

Quintessentially has experienced robust growth, with membership inquiries up year-over-year and an impressive retention rate of 85%. This success is rooted in our ability to consistently anticipate and exceed the needs of our members. By offering tailored travel itineraries, exclusive events and unparalleled access to sought-after experiences, we have fostered a loyal and engaged membership base.

Q: How do the events and travel divisions contribute to the Group’s success?

Our events team has excelled in delivering over 40 bespoke experiences across the country this year. Their creativity and attention to detail have established Quintessentially as a trusted partner for both personal and corporate events. Meanwhile, our travel division has seen a substantial increase in bookings, driven by the growing demand for immersive and meaningful experiences. From luxury safaris to wellness retreats, we ensure every journey offers a blend of cultural richness and personalised luxury.

Q: What’s next for the Group?

As we approach Quintessentially’s 25th anniversary in 2025, the U.S. division is poised to play a pivotal role in celebrating this milestone. This momentous occasion will be marked with a year-long campaign of unforgettable events and exclusive initiatives. Sustainability and community engagement will be central to our initiatives, ensuring we continue to innovate while staying true to our values.

Q: Why is this the perfect time to join Quintessentially?

In today’s world, where experiences and connections hold greater value than possessions, Quintessentially stands out as the ultimate luxury lifestyle partner. Leveraging a global network and local expertise, we deliver transformative experiences. Joining the community now means being part of a movement that prioritises meaningful connections and unforgettable moments.

Quintessentially, the world’s leading lifestyle management group, elevates luxury concierge services to new heights. Through a single touchpoint with a trusted lifestyle manager, it provides personalised, responsive support that transforms members’ lives by giving them back the gift of time, to focus on what matters most. From day-to-day support, assistance booking restaurant reservations, providing access to unique experiences and exclusive member events, curated tailored travel itineraries, and beyond, it’s service supports all aspects of members’ lives. With 25 years of expertise, 35 offices worldwide, and over 50 languages spoken, Quintessentially leverages a diverse and unique ecosystem of advisors and partners that allow members to take comfort in knowing that the concierge handles life’s most fundamental needs and desires, now and always.

For more information about Quintessentially visit: https://quintessentially.com/