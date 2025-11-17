Quintessentially Group Making Abu Dhabi a Place to Belong

As Abu Dhabi steps onto the global stage as a magnet for investors and innovators, Quintessentially Group is helping the Emirate turn success into something more lasting; a sense of belonging.

———————————————————————————

Every time I visit Abu Dhabi, I am reminded that real luxury is not excess. It is ease, confidence and connection. This is a city that knows who it is and where it is going, yet it always makes space for you to feel part of its rhythm. That balance between ambition and belonging is what inspired our new partnership with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office.

Together, we have launched a first-of-its-kind concierge service for Ultra High Net Worth Individuals, entrepreneurs and family offices. The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) Concierge powered by Quintessentially helps new residents and investors navigate both the practical and personal sides of life here. That includes business establishment, education, property, healthcare, culture and community.

For more than two decades, Quintessentially has been trusted to make life simpler for the world’s most discerning clients. Our role is to anticipate needs, smooth the path and make extraordinary experiences feel effortless. With ADIO, we are applying that philosophy to a new frontier. We help turn relocation into integration, and investment into belonging.

“This is concierge as confidence. It assures investors that Abu Dhabi offers not only opportunity, but a place to belong.”

— Darren Ellis, Group CEO, Quintessentially

This work sits naturally within Abu Dhabi’s Plan Capital, the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s blueprint to guide growth to 2040. The plan is clear about what makes a modern city truly liveable and loveable. Sustainability that protects coastal and desert ecologies. Smart infrastructure and mobility that save time and reduce stress. More green and open spaces where families can relax. Housing and public services that lift quality of life in every district. Community engagement that invites residents and businesses to help shape tomorrow together.

Plan Capital recognises that population growth only succeeds when people thrive. Abu Dhabi is planning for measured, balanced expansion that supports a diversified economy and welcomes global talent, especially in technology, healthcare, logistics and the creative industries. The message is simple. Do not just move here. Settle here. Build a career here. Give your children access to outstanding schools and real pathways to the best jobs in the region. Enjoy a city that is safe, stable and quietly confident.

This is where our partnership adds practical value. We help newcomers find the right home, the right school and the right networks. We connect founders and family offices to the ecosystem and the culture. We remove friction so that daily life works. When a city invites people to co create its future, the details matter. The school drop off. The commute. The parks and waterfronts. The sense that you are welcomed and understood.

Abu Dhabi is global in outlook and grounded in identity. It is a place where luxury is expanding beyond material things into something deeper. It is the comfort of being seen, the ease of being supported and the feeling that your family can grow here with confidence.

Through this collaboration, we want every new resident to discover the Emirate in all its dimensions. Its heritage, its art, its natural beauty and its people. Because building a life here is more than opportunity. It is connection. At Quintessentially Group, we have seen that the most meaningful measure of success is not what someone owns, but how they live. In Abu Dhabi, that way of living is balanced, open and future focused. That is the real definition of modern luxury.