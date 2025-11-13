Concierge Demand Rises as Executives Relocate to Saudi Arabia, Says Quintessentially

The relocation of global CEOs and high-net-worth individuals to Saudi Arabia is driving significant growth in demand for concierge and lifestyle management services, according to Quintessentially founder Sir Ben Elliot.

Speaking during the TOURISE summit in Riyadh, held from 11 to 13 November, Elliot said the increasing number of affluent expatriates moving to the Kingdom has led to a surge in complex and highly personalised service requests. He described the relocation trend as an “avalanche”, driven by various strategic and economic factors.

New arrivals are seeking assistance with essential logistics such as opening bank accounts, sourcing vehicles and drivers, hiring domestic staff, and identifying suitable schools. Elliot said many of these areas are difficult to navigate without support. “You need real proactive help to sort stuff out. Some of that stuff is a minefield,” he said.

To address rising demand, Quintessentially has scaled up its operations in Saudi Arabia over the past 18 months, combining international expertise with local capabilities. Elliot stated that teams from global offices have been brought in to collaborate with young Saudi professionals to ensure high service standards from the outset.

“We brought people from our offices around the world working with young, brilliant, talented Saudis so that the service that you can expect when you arrive is really ticked off,” he said.

Elliot also reported growth in outbound support services for Saudi members, reflecting increasing global mobility among Saudi nationals. “What we’re seeing from Saudis themselves is huge. We have great people on the ground servicing that,” he added.

He observed that the concept of luxury is shifting among younger consumers, moving away from material goods towards emotional and experiential value. Elliot suggested that sectors such as hospitality, retail and travel should prioritise genuine personal engagement. “They want to experience, they want to feel,” he said.

Elliot highlighted Saudi Arabia’s approach to integrating sustainability within the luxury sector as an opportunity for development. He referenced Diriyah as a location where cultural heritage, sustainability and modern lifestyle services converge. “It feels absolutely real and authentic,” he said.

The TOURISE event itself was described as symbolic of Riyadh’s transformation in recent years. “Everyone can see what’s happened here in the last 6 or 7 years, it’s kind of seeing is believing,” Elliot said.

He also addressed the broader issue of sustainability, stating that it is a shared responsibility across industries and warning that failure to act on environmental and social issues could alienate younger generations.

Despite advancements in technology, Elliot maintained that travel and tourism remain fundamentally interpersonal. “We humans want to interact with other humans,” he concluded.

The rising number of executives relocating to Saudi Arabia is reshaping demand within the concierge sector, prompting firms like Quintessentially to adapt their service models to meet evolving expectations across logistics, lifestyle, and luxury.