Quintessentially Group and ADIO Launch Bespoke Concierge Service for Global Investors in Abu Dhabi

Quintessentially Group, the global luxury lifestyle and concierge group, has partnered with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) to launch a bespoke concierge service for Ultra High-Net-Worth Individuals (UHNWIs), entrepreneurs and family offices establishing a presence in Abu Dhabi.

The new service is designed to offer comprehensive, personalised support to clients as they relocate to the Emirate, providing a single point of contact for a full range of operational and lifestyle needs. It reflects a collaborative effort to ease the integration of global investors into Abu Dhabi’s economic and social environment, with a focus on confidentiality, efficiency and high service standards.

The concierge support spans the full relocation and establishment process, including investment facilitation, business setup, regulatory guidance, and residency services. It also covers essential lifestyle elements such as education, healthcare, property and community integration. The service is aimed at enhancing the experience of UHNWIs and their families while aligning with the Emirate’s broader strategy to attract international capital.

Darren Ellis, Group CEO at Quintessentially, said the collaboration marks a first-of-its-kind model in Abu Dhabi. He stated that the partnership delivers a trusted platform for global investors to enter and thrive in the Emirate, combining bespoke concierge solutions with seamless service. Ellis added that the initiative reinforces Quintessentially’s position as a leading provider of tailored lifestyle management and supports clients’ business and personal needs across the UAE and beyond.

Abu Dhabi is positioning itself as a global destination for wealth and innovation, offering advantages such as full foreign ownership, zero personal income tax, political and regulatory stability, and a pro-enterprise ecosystem. The concierge service supports this positioning by facilitating long-term wealth creation and preservation in a stable, investor-friendly environment.

His Excellency Hareb Al Mheiri, Executive Director of ADIO, stated that Abu Dhabi is building a system to meet the expectations of today’s global investors. He said the concierge service combines the practical support needed to relocate and grow with the high quality of life and discretion that UHNWIs demand.

The initiative is aligned with ADIO’s wider efforts to foster economic growth through the development of future-focused clusters such as HELM (Health, Endurance, Longevity and Medicine), SAVI (Smart Autonomous Vehicle Industries), and AGWA (AgriFood and Water Abundance), which offer investment opportunities in high-potential, regulated sectors.