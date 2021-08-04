Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Quadrise Fuels International testing of oil sample from Greenfield Energy begins

Quadrise Fuels International plc

Quadrise Fuels International plc (LON:QFI), the supplier of MSAR® and bioMSAR™ emulsion technology and fuels, which are low-cost, cleaner alternatives to heavy fuel oil and biofuels, has provided an update on the arrival of a produced oil sample from Greenfield Energy LLC’s (“Greenfield”) Utah operations.

Quadrise has now received, at the Quadrise Research Facility (“QRF”) in Essex, three drums of oil sample from Greenfield.  The sample of produced oil was taken by Greenfield from the Petroteq Oil Sands Plant (“POSP”). 

An extensive programme of testing on the sample received will now commence at QRF, which we expect to complete by the end of August 2021.  The ability to produce commercial MSAR® and/or bioMSAR™ fuels from the produced oil will be informed by the outcome of this testing programme, together with the confirmation of the suitability of the produced oil (via external laboratory assay) for the potential power and marine end-user markets.

Further updates will be made, as appropriate, in due course.

Mike Kirk, Chairman of Quadrise Fuels, said:

“We are pleased that we have now received the sample from Utah and we look forward to completing the testing and analysis work during August and to reporting the results to Greenfield and to updating Quadrise shareholders in due course.”

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Quadrise Fuels International Plc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Quadrise Fuels International Plc

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.