Quadrise Fuels International signs new Material Transfer & Cooperation Agreement

Quadrise Fuels International plc

Quadrise Fuels International plc (LON:QFI), the supplier of MSAR® and bioMSAR™ emulsion technology and fuels, providing innovative lower cost and lower carbon alternatives to fuel oil and biofuels, has announced that, further to the announcement on 9 May 2022, it has signed a new Material Transfer & Cooperation Agreement with its client in Morocco. This Agreement supersedes the original agreement with the Client, announced on 29 November 2019.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Quadrise will manufacture trial quantities of MSAR® and bioMSAR™ for  the purpose of an industrial demonstration test at one of the Client’s sites. Quadrise will then provide the Client with a written report on the efficacy of using MSAR® and bioMSAR™. Provided the Client-specified deliverables regarding performance and product quality are met, the parties will enter into discussions for a potential commercial supply of MSAR® and/or bioMSAR™.

In parallel, Quadrise will also complete a technical and economic feasibility study for a potential additional industrial demonstration test at a second site of the Client. This study is close to completion, pending a final visit to the second site by the Quadrise team. This additional industrial demonstration test will be subject to future agreement, once confirmed.

The industrial demonstration test and feasibility study covered by this Agreement will occur concurrently, with completion expected in Q3 2022.

The Agreement is valid for one year unless mutually extended.

Jason Miles, CEO of Quadrise Fuels International, commented:

“We are advancing all of our projects to progress them towards commerciality. We are pleased that we have renewed our agreement with this key Client in Morocco. We are confident that we will be able to demonstrate the economic and environmental benefits of using MSAR® and bioMSAR™ at the Client’s industrial site, and look forward to expediting the project.”

Quadrise Fuels International Plc

