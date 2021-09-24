Quadrise Fuels International Notice of Results and Investor Presentation

Quadrise Fuels International Plc, (LON:QFI) the supplier of MSAR® and bioMSAR™ emulsion technology and fuels, the low-cost, cleaner alternatives to heavy fuel oil and biofuels, announced today that it will be presenting via the Investor Meet Company platform on 6 October 2021 at 2:00pm (UK time).

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders and will give existing and prospective investors the opportunity to, inter alia, listen to management discuss the Company’s final results for the year ended 30 June 2021, which are being released to the market on Monday 4 October 2021.

The presentation will include an opportunity for Q&A at the end of the meeting and questions can be submitted pre-event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

To sign up to the Quadrise presentation for free via Investor Meet Company please click the following link: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/quadrise-fuels-international-plc/register-investor.

Investors who already follow the Company on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.