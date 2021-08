Quadrise Fuels International plc (LON:QFI), the supplier of MSAR® and bioMSAR™ emulsion technology and fuels, which are low-cost, cleaner alternatives to heavy fuel oil and biofuels, announces that the Commercial Trial Agreement with Greenfield Energy LLC, the joint venture between Valkor LLC and TomCo Energy plc detailed in the announcement dated 18 August 2020, has been extended to 31 December 2021. All other terms and conditions under the Commercial Trial Agreement remain the same.