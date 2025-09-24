Quadrise edges closer to commercial reality with Panama trial

Quadrise has completed proof-of-concept and emissions testing for its MSAR® and bioMSAR™ emulsion fuels at the Sparkle Power plant in Panama. These trials employed Everllence® four-stroke engines under real operational settings, an important step in persuading power producers that Quadrise’s technology can perform not only in lab conditions but in the field.

Quadrise reports that engine efficiency improved, while nitrogen oxides (NOₓ) and particulate emissions declined, drawing a favourable comparison to conventional diesel or heavy fuel oil alternatives. These are precisely the kinds of metrics that industrial and utility clients scrutinise before committing to fuel transitions.

Appearing in multiple sources, the company emphasises that these trials represent the first real-world deployment of its fuel emulsions on these specific engine types at scale. That makes the Panama result more than a pilot exercise, it is a validation point.

