Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Quadrise edges closer to commercial reality with Panama trial

Quadrise plc

Quadrise has completed proof-of-concept and emissions testing for its MSAR® and bioMSAR™ emulsion fuels at the Sparkle Power plant in Panama. These trials employed Everllence® four-stroke engines under real operational settings, an important step in persuading power producers that Quadrise’s technology can perform not only in lab conditions but in the field.

Quadrise reports that engine efficiency improved, while nitrogen oxides (NOₓ) and particulate emissions declined, drawing a favourable comparison to conventional diesel or heavy fuel oil alternatives. These are precisely the kinds of metrics that industrial and utility clients scrutinise before committing to fuel transitions.

Appearing in multiple sources, the company emphasises that these trials represent the first real-world deployment of its fuel emulsions on these specific engine types at scale. That makes the Panama result more than a pilot exercise, it is a validation point.

Quadrise plc (LON:QED) is an energy technology provider whose solutions enable production of cheaper, cleaner, simpler and safer alternatives to fuel oil and biofuels, proven in real world applications. Quadrise technologies produce transition fuels called MSAR® and bioMSAR™, which allow clients in the shipping, utilities and industrial sectors to reduce carbon emissions whilst also saving costs.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Quadrise

Quadrise achieves key MSAR® and bioMSAR™ testing milestone in Panama

Quadrise has successfully completed proof-of-concept and emissions testing for its MSAR® and bioMSAR™ fuels on Everllence 4-stroke engines at Sparkle Power’s plant in Panama.
Quadrise plc

Quadrise appoints Peter Borup as CEO to lead commercialisation phase

Quadrise has appointed Peter Borup as Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 October 2025. With over 30 years' experience in global shipping and a background in maritime innovation, Borup joins the company as it advances its low-emission fuel technologies towards commercialisation.
Quadrise Plc

Quadrise updates on Marine, Americas, Morocco and US projects

Quadrise has reported progress across its key projects, including near-final marine agreements with MSC and Cargill, concluded trials in Panama, and pending OEM approval for its Morocco trial.
Quadrise Plc

Quadrise and Alder Energy sign JDA to develop low-carbon marine fuels

Quadrise Plc has partnered with Alder Renewables to develop sustainable, low-emission fuels for shipping, aiming for cleaner energy solutions in marine industries.
Quadrise plc

Quadrise targets key project milestones as commercial trials near

Quadrise plc updates on its decarbonisation projects in shipping and heavy industry, highlighting upcoming marine trials and strategic partnerships for low-emission fuels.
Quadrise Plc

Quadrise reshapes leadership to drive commercial scale-up

Quadrise plc (LON:QED) is restructuring its leadership to enhance its focus on decarbonising shipping and heavy industry with low carbon fuels and biofuels.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple