Quadrise adds shipping focus with new leadership and sharper trial push

Quadrise has entered a decisive phase. The recent appointment of Peter Borup as CEO, effective from October, comes with a clear mandate; drive commercial trials of its emulsion fuel technology forward with greater speed and focus. Borup’s background in shipping, including senior roles at Lauritzen Bulkers and Norvic Shipping, positions him to do just that.

The company’s MSAR® and bioMSAR™ fuels are oil-in-water emulsions designed to replace heavy fuel oil without requiring major engine overhauls. By combining residual oil with water and additives, Quadrise aims to offer ship operators a drop-in alternative that delivers cost savings and emissions reductions.

Quadrise is already in discussions with MSC, the world’s largest container operator, to run live trials on one of its vessels. If successful, this would mark a critical step towards broader commercialisation. The initial focus is firmly on container shipping, but the company sees opportunities in the cruise, bulker and tanker markets, as well as stationary power generation.

