Quadrise appoints Dr Linda Sorensen as Head of Marine

Quadrise Plc (LON:QED), the transition technology provider for a cleaner planet, has announced the appointment of Dr Linda Sorensen as Head of Marine, a newly created role designed to accelerate the expansion of the Company’s marine business.

Dr Sorensen is a highly accomplished executive with extensive experience in the oil, gas, maritime, and transport sectors. A strong advocate for decarbonisation and operational safety, she has dedicated her career to strategic relationship-building and delivering practical high-impact solutions that advance the maritime industry.

Prior to joining Quadrise, Dr Sorensen held leadership positions at BW Group and Frontline Management, served as a Senior Consultant and Technical Lead at Lloyd’s Register, and co-founded a technology firm specialising in behavioural risk management solutions for the maritime sector. Her expertise in consulting, research, and shipping operations makes her a key driver of innovation in sustainable and efficient marine solutions.

In her new role, Dr Sorensen will help to lead the Company’s marine strategy, leveraging her deep industry knowledge to scale operations and drive sustainable growth.

Jason Miles, CEO of Quadrise commented: “On behalf of the Board and management team, I’m delighted to welcome Linda to Quadrise. Her extensive experience and passion for innovation means she can hit the ground running, and she will be instrumental as we expand our business to deliver cutting-edge decarbonisation solutions to the maritime sector.”

