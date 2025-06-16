Follow us on:

Quadrise Accelerates Towards Commercial Milestones with Promising Global Projects – Shore Capital

Quadrise plc
Quadrise PLC (LONQED), the energy technology specialist dedicated to decarbonising the shipping and heavy industrial sectors, is making confident strides towards commercialisation. According to a research update by Shore Capital, the company is well-positioned to deliver cleaner, cost-effective fuel solutions through its innovative MSAR® and bioMSAR™ products.

The report, prepared by Tom Fraine, CFA, highlights the encouraging progress Quadrise is achieving across multiple global initiatives, particularly in marine, industrial and power generation sectors. Fraine states, “Quadrise is moving forward confidently with excellent commercial progress… we anticipate this good news to continue.” This positive assessment underscores the company’s strengthening position in the sustainable fuels market.

A Global Push in Marine and Industrial Fuels

A key development spotlighted in the report is the near-finalisation of strategic agreements with major maritime players, MSC and Cargill. These partnerships are paving the way for commercial-scale marine trials set to begin in Q3 2025. Trial operations will be centred at the MAC2 site in Antwerp. This facility will not only host these tests but also serve as a hub for future commercial opportunities with emerging customers.

Quadrise’s proprietary fuels, MSAR® and bioMSAR™, offer a significant reduction in emissions and operational costs, making them attractive to shipping giants seeking compliance with tightening environmental regulations.

In Morocco, progress continues towards a 30-day paid commercial trial with OCP Group. The groundwork is nearly complete, with trial equipment deployed and awaiting final approval from the OEM of the kiln and burner system. Once received, the trial will launch immediately, potentially opening up long-term supply opportunities in the Mediterranean market.

Additionally, the company is in discussions with the OEM to explore broader industrial applications, which could catalyse further partnerships in the sector.

Expansion into the Americas

In the Americas, Quadrise is collaborating with Sparkle Power SA for a trial using a MAN 4-stroke diesel engine, a first for the company. This is expected to begin in Q3 2025, following the shipment of necessary equipment and chemicals to the site. The move marks an expansion of Quadrise’s technological application base, especially with such a significant engine manufacturer.

Should this trial prove successful, it could lead to a fuel supply agreement and open doors to other regional power producers, substantially growing Quadrise’s presence in the Americas.

US Low Carbon Fuels Initiative

In the United States, the company is preparing to test new oil samples from Valkor’s Primary Project Site in Utah. These samples are expected to be more representative of the final output, unlike previous ones. Successful testing will enable the marketing of MSAR® and bioMSAR™ fuels across the U.S., a major step forward in tapping into one of the world’s largest fuel markets.

Quadrise is also planning to deliver a 600-barrel-per-day Multifuel Manufacturing Unit to the Utah site in Q3 2025. Upon delivery, Valkor will commence quarterly payments of $75,000 to Quadrise, further solidifying the commercial foundations of this partnership.

Advancing Next-Generation Fuels

Meanwhile, development and commercial discussions for bioMSAR™ and bioMSAR™ Zero continue with several potential partners. These cleaner alternatives are part of Quadrise’s mission to deliver low-emission fuels at a lower cost, offering a viable solution to industrial decarbonisation challenges.

A Word from the Chairman

The report also draws attention to comments made by Andy Morrison, Chair of Quadrise, who shared his optimism about the company’s future. He stated, “We enter the next quarter with real momentum and expect to achieve several important operational milestones which will bring us significantly closer to commercial deployment and long-term value creation for our shareholders.”

This sentiment reflects the confidence within Quadrise’s leadership, bolstered by the tangible progress across its core projects.

With key trials poised to begin in Q3 2025 across Europe, Africa, and the Americas, Quadrise is clearly advancing from development to commercialisation. Its strategic partnerships and technological innovations have positioned the company as a serious contender in the global transition to sustainable fuels.

As Tom Fraine notes, the outlook is strong, and further positive updates are expected. Investors and stakeholders will be closely watching the upcoming quarters, where successful trials could convert into commercial deals and long-term revenue streams.

