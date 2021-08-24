Twitter
Purplebricks Group AGM 28 September 2021

Purplebricks Group

Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP), the UK’s leading tech-led estate agent, has announced that its Annual General Meeting will be held at 10.00am on Tuesday 28th September 2021 at the offices of Norton Rose Fulbright LLP, 3 More London Riverside, London, SW1 2AQ, and not at the location published in the 2021 Annual Report.

Copies of the 2021 Annual Report and Chairman’s Letter and Notice of AGM 2021 will be sent to shareholders today and are also available on the Company’s website www.purplebricksplc.com/investors.

The Company currently intends to hold the 2021 AGM as an open, in person meeting. However, the Company will be closely monitoring the ongoing Covid-19 situation and will communicate any necessary amendments to the meeting arrangements should the situation change. To ensure shareholders can participate in the AGM, shareholders will be able to listen to the proceedings of the AGM via webcast and submit questions. Details of the webcast link can be found in the Chairman’s Letter and Notice of AGM 2021.

Purplebricks shareholders are encouraged to exercise their vote and submit their proxy as soon as possible in advance of the meeting and to appoint the Chairman of the meeting as their proxy, to ensure that their votes are registered. Details of how to appoint their proxy are set out in the Chairman’s Letter and Notice of AGM 2021. All votes on the resolutions contained in the Chairman’s Letter and Notice of AGM 2021 will be held by poll, so that all valid proxy votes are counted.

