Don't Miss
Home » News » PLC News » Purplebricks appoints Elona Mortimer-Zhika as a Non-Executive Director
Purplebricks Group

Purplebricks appoints Elona Mortimer-Zhika as a Non-Executive Director

25th September 2020

Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP), the UK’s leading hybrid estate agency, has announced that Elona Mortimer- Zhika is to join the Purplebricks Board as a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee with immediate effect.

A qualified chartered accountant, Elona is Chief Executive Officer of IRIS Software Group, one of the UK’s largest privately held software companies, and provider of mission-critical operational software and services that help businesses be more productive, more engaged and compliant. IRIS is backed by Hg, Europe’s leading software investor.  Elona is responsible for guiding the strategic direction and managing all operations across the Group.

Elona joined IRIS in 2016 as Chief Financial Officer, was promoted to Chief Operating Officer in 2018, and became Chief Executive Officer in September 2019.  Before joining IRIS, Elona held several senior leadership roles at big four accountancy firms and PE-backed businesses, including Mavenir, Acision, Arthur Anderson and Deloitte.

Elona has a First Class Honours Degree in Accounting and Economics and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales. Awards include Global Banking and Finance Businesswoman of the Year UK 2020 and the Venus National Finance Professional of the Year 2018.

The following information is disclosed in accordance with Rule 17 and paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 of the AIM Rules for Companies:

Elona Mortimer-Zhika (aged 40) holds or has held the following directorships or partnerships in the past five years:

Current directorships/partnerships Past directorships/partnerships
STAR PROFESSIONAL SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS LIMITEDIRIS SOLUTIONS LIMITED
STAR COMPUTER GROUP LIMITEDKEYTIME HOLDINGS LIMITED
BLAYHALL PROFESSIONAL LIMITEDPROFESSIONAL TAX PRACTICE LIMITED
FMP GLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITEDPTP SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT LIMITED
FMP GLOBAL MIDCO LIMITEDRIVAL SOFTWARE LIMITED
FMP GLOBAL BIDCO LIMITEDSPOTON SOFTWARE LIMITED
EUROWAGE LIMITEDTRANSACTION TECHNOLOGY TRUSTEES LIMITED
FMP HR AND PAYROLL SOFTWARE LIMITEDWEBSMITHS GROUP LTD
MCN HOLDINGS LIMITEDLEVEL10 LTD
FMP PAYROLL SERVICES LTDFKK SOFTWARE LIMITED
MCN ASSOCIATES LIMITEDALVESTON HOLDINGS LIMITED
INNERVISION MANAGEMENT LIMITEDBHIS LIMITED
MALIBU BIDCO LIMITEDBLUE MINERVA LIMITED
IRIS DEBTCO LIMITEDDRUMMOHR TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
IRIS MIDCO LIMITED12PAY LIMITED
HOSTED ACCOUNTANTS LIMITEDSOFTWARE (HOLDCO 5) LIMITED
INDIGO MARKETING LIMITEDSOFTWARE (HOLDCO2) LIMITED
THE PRACTICE ENGINE COMPANY LIMITEDSOFTWARE (HOLDCO 4) LIMITED
THE PRACTICE ENGINE GROUP LIMITED
FASTRAK LIMITED
BIOSTORE LIMITED
PERENNIAL NEWCO 2 LTD
IRIS BIDCO LIMITED
PTP SOFTWARE LIMITED
IRIS SOFTWARE LIMITED
IRIS SOFTWARE GROUP LIMITED
IRIS RESOURCING LIMITED
IRIS PAYROLL SOLUTIONS LIMITED
IRIS HOLDINGS LIMITED
IRIS GROUP LIMITED
IRIS CAPITAL LIMITED
IRIS BUSINESS SOFTWARE LIMITED
INTEX (RADIOGRAPHIC) LIMITED
CASCADE HUMAN RESOURCES LIMITED
BEAUMONT SOLUTIONS LTD (04388455)
IRIS PAYROLL SOFTWARE LIMITED

Other disclosures (administrations/insolvencies etc) 

None

Paul Pindar, Chairman of the Group, commented:

“On behalf of my colleagues, we are delighted to welcome Elona to the Purplebricks’ Board. Elona is the CEO of one of the UK’s most successful, most valuable and fastest growing software companies and her experience will be invaluable as we embark on the next stage of our growth. As an experienced chartered accountant, Elona will also take on the role of chairing Purplebricks’s Audit Committee.”

Click here to be notified of future articles like this

 or set a free stock price alert for your favorite stocks

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn

You can read the full archive by clicking the EPIC code.

© 2020 - DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.