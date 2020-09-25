Purplebricks appoints Elona Mortimer-Zhika as a Non-Executive Director

Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP), the UK’s leading hybrid estate agency, has announced that Elona Mortimer- Zhika is to join the Purplebricks Board as a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee with immediate effect.

A qualified chartered accountant, Elona is Chief Executive Officer of IRIS Software Group, one of the UK’s largest privately held software companies, and provider of mission-critical operational software and services that help businesses be more productive, more engaged and compliant. IRIS is backed by Hg, Europe’s leading software investor. Elona is responsible for guiding the strategic direction and managing all operations across the Group.

Elona joined IRIS in 2016 as Chief Financial Officer, was promoted to Chief Operating Officer in 2018, and became Chief Executive Officer in September 2019. Before joining IRIS, Elona held several senior leadership roles at big four accountancy firms and PE-backed businesses, including Mavenir, Acision, Arthur Anderson and Deloitte.

Elona has a First Class Honours Degree in Accounting and Economics and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales. Awards include Global Banking and Finance Businesswoman of the Year UK 2020 and the Venus National Finance Professional of the Year 2018.

The following information is disclosed in accordance with Rule 17 and paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 of the AIM Rules for Companies:

Elona Mortimer-Zhika (aged 40) holds or has held the following directorships or partnerships in the past five years:

Current directorships/partnerships Past directorships/partnerships STAR PROFESSIONAL SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS LIMITED IRIS SOLUTIONS LIMITED STAR COMPUTER GROUP LIMITED KEYTIME HOLDINGS LIMITED BLAYHALL PROFESSIONAL LIMITED PROFESSIONAL TAX PRACTICE LIMITED FMP GLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED PTP SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT LIMITED FMP GLOBAL MIDCO LIMITED RIVAL SOFTWARE LIMITED FMP GLOBAL BIDCO LIMITED SPOTON SOFTWARE LIMITED EUROWAGE LIMITED TRANSACTION TECHNOLOGY TRUSTEES LIMITED FMP HR AND PAYROLL SOFTWARE LIMITED WEBSMITHS GROUP LTD MCN HOLDINGS LIMITED LEVEL10 LTD FMP PAYROLL SERVICES LTD FKK SOFTWARE LIMITED MCN ASSOCIATES LIMITED ALVESTON HOLDINGS LIMITED INNERVISION MANAGEMENT LIMITED BHIS LIMITED MALIBU BIDCO LIMITED BLUE MINERVA LIMITED IRIS DEBTCO LIMITED DRUMMOHR TECHNOLOGY LIMITED IRIS MIDCO LIMITED 12PAY LIMITED HOSTED ACCOUNTANTS LIMITED SOFTWARE (HOLDCO 5) LIMITED INDIGO MARKETING LIMITED SOFTWARE (HOLDCO2) LIMITED THE PRACTICE ENGINE COMPANY LIMITED SOFTWARE (HOLDCO 4) LIMITED THE PRACTICE ENGINE GROUP LIMITED FASTRAK LIMITED BIOSTORE LIMITED PERENNIAL NEWCO 2 LTD IRIS BIDCO LIMITED PTP SOFTWARE LIMITED IRIS SOFTWARE LIMITED IRIS SOFTWARE GROUP LIMITED IRIS RESOURCING LIMITED IRIS PAYROLL SOLUTIONS LIMITED IRIS HOLDINGS LIMITED IRIS GROUP LIMITED IRIS CAPITAL LIMITED IRIS BUSINESS SOFTWARE LIMITED INTEX (RADIOGRAPHIC) LIMITED CASCADE HUMAN RESOURCES LIMITED BEAUMONT SOLUTIONS LTD (04388455) IRIS PAYROLL SOFTWARE LIMITED

Other disclosures (administrations/insolvencies etc)

None

Paul Pindar, Chairman of the Group, commented:



“On behalf of my colleagues, we are delighted to welcome Elona to the Purplebricks’ Board. Elona is the CEO of one of the UK’s most successful, most valuable and fastest growing software companies and her experience will be invaluable as we embark on the next stage of our growth. As an experienced chartered accountant, Elona will also take on the role of chairing Purplebricks’s Audit Committee.”

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn