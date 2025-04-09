Follow us on:

Powering the future beneath the waves with Tekmar Energy

Tekmar Group plc

Tekmar Energy is quietly securing the foundation of the global energy transition. While attention often turns to turbines and technology above the surface, it’s what’s happening beneath the waves that is becoming increasingly critical. Tekmar Energy is not only protecting the world’s subsea infrastructure – it’s powering the flow of energy, data, and innovation between continents.

With over two decades of proven expertise, Tekmar Energy stands at the forefront of the offshore wind sector, leading the charge in subsea cable protection systems. Trusted on more than 90 major offshore wind projects around the globe, the company has played a pivotal role in safeguarding over 30GW of renewable energy capacity. As offshore wind expands rapidly across Europe, Asia, and North America, Tekmar’s systems are enabling the reliable transfer of power from turbine to shore, underpinning national energy ambitions with resilient infrastructure.

The company’s history stretches even further in offshore energy, where it has been an enduring force for over 35 years. Drawing on this extensive legacy, Tekmar Energy delivers cost-effective and robust solutions for complex subsea challenges. From umbilicals and risers to flexible flowlines, every component benefits from the company’s comprehensive knowledge of the subsea environment. This seasoned understanding allows Tekmar to support customers with technologies that reduce risk, cut costs, and stand up to the harshest conditions undersea.

In the critical field of subsea interconnectors — the silent workhorses of cross-border energy exchange — Tekmar’s impact is equally significant. These high-value cables, often laid in challenging seabeds and busy maritime corridors, demand custom-built protection systems that perform under pressure. Tekmar Energy’s bespoke solutions ensure that energy flow between nations remains uninterrupted and secure, contributing directly to energy stability and supply diversification across regions.

Beyond energy, Tekmar Energy is also enabling the global communications network. With over 1.2 million kilometres of subsea telecom cables already in service, and demand set to soar with the rise of cloud computing and internet usage, the need for robust protection has never been greater. Tekmar’s specially engineered systems for fibre optic cables ensure global connectivity stays strong and secure — an essential backbone in our increasingly digital world.

By applying its cross-sector expertise to every project, Tekmar Energy is helping build a more connected, sustainable future. Its commitment to a diverse energy mix and its ability to deliver long-lasting subsea protection solutions place it in a unique position to support the offshore infrastructure boom worldwide.

Tekmar Group plc (LON:TGP) vision is to be the leading provider of technology and services to the global offshore energy markets. The Group’s three primary operating companies are RYDER, Tekmar Energy and Pipeshield International.

