Grouting technology reinventing offshore stability

Pipeshield’s Grouting Division isn’t just supporting offshore assets; it’s redefining the standards for stability and protection in extreme environments. With over 50 years of combined experience and a pioneering edge in mixing technology, this Tekmar Group company is delivering unmatched engineering precision across global energy sectors.

Their grouting solutions are crafted for offshore and onshore applications where performance and reliability are non-negotiable. From stabilising critical subsea cables and pipelines to reinforcing infrastructure through pressure and displacement grouting, the company delivers complete turn-key operations. Their offer includes expert project management, cutting-edge installation services, and bespoke engineering support. This end-to-end approach ensures consistency and quality across the lifecycle of every project, whether it’s in the North Sea or the Mediterranean.

What sets Pipeshield apart is its high-capacity twin mixer grouting spread—a unique, self-contained system that delivers unrivalled backup capability within a single unit. This innovation enables seamless operation with batch capacities ranging from 0.5m³ to 7m³. The design includes diesel power, integrated air and water systems, and a compact footprint that maximises utility without sacrificing performance. The redundancy of having a full backup mixer built into the system makes this setup uniquely resilient—offering operational assurance that no other system currently delivers in a single frame.

The technical rigour behind Pipeshield’s solutions extends beyond the mixing itself. Their equipment meets stringent international standards including DNV 2.73 and EN 12079 for equipment testing, and all gear is subject to thorough load testing and non-destructive examination protocols. This ensures that not only is the infrastructure reinforced—but so is the safety and dependability of the equipment used on site.

The company also brings a strong track record in delivering structural grouting via fabric formworks and advanced formwork solutions. These techniques are especially critical in free span corrections, stabilisation, and subsea protection scenarios—common challenges in today’s complex offshore construction projects. The practical knowledge of Pipeshield’s grouting technicians, supported by decades of cumulative industry experience, ensures consistent execution even under challenging site conditions.

In addition to its technical capabilities, Pipeshield stands on a foundation of recognised excellence. The company holds ISO 9001, 14001, and 45001 certifications, has won multiple Queen’s Awards for International Trade and Innovation, and has been recognised by the East of England Energy Group. It also holds a Gold Investors in People accreditation, underlining its commitment to quality not just in output, but also in culture and capability.

Pipeshield’s reach is impressively global. With operations in the UK, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and the Americas, the company services major energy infrastructure from regional hubs and supply bases. This worldwide presence enhances its ability to scale quickly and adapt solutions to regional project requirements.

Pipeshield International Ltd’s Grouting Division, a vital arm of Tekmar Group plc, combines cutting-edge technology, proven expertise, and a commitment to safety and innovation. Its engineered grouting solutions are safeguarding some of the world’s most critical subsea infrastructure, one project at a time.

Tekmar Group plc (LON:TGP) vision is to be the leading provider of technology and services to the global offshore energy markets. The Group’s three primary operating companies are RYDER, Tekmar Energy and Pipeshield International.