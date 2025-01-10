Poolbeg Pharma update on potential combination with HOOKIPA

Further to the announcement on 2 January 2025 and the update on the potential combination of Poolbeg Pharma plc (LON:POLB) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq:HOOK) announced on 7 January 2025, the following amendment has been made regarding Gilead Sciences Inc.’s participation in the proposed concurrent Fundraise.

Gilead has indicated its intention to vote consistent with the HOOKIPA Board’s recommendation if a formal offer were to be made and to participate in the proposed concurrent Fundraise in an amount up to $8.7495 million, consistent with its current contractual obligations.

All discussions relating to the Potential Combination to date have been non-binding and on a non-exclusive basis, and there can be no assurance that a firm offer will be made or that any transaction will be completed.

Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement have the same meanings given to them in the 2.4 Announcement.