Poolbeg Pharma Making Pivotal Strides in Cancer and Metabolic Disease Innovation – Shore Capital

Poolbeg Pharma (LON:POLB), a UK-based biopharmaceutical company, is capturing attention with significant advances in its development pipeline, aimed at transforming treatment for both cancer patients and those affected by metabolic diseases.

In a recent note from Shore Capital, Research Analyst Dr Brian White highlights the company’s strategic decision to raise at least £4 million to accelerate progress across its key programmes, particularly POLB 001 and the GLP-1 oral encapsulation project. “We look forward to the generation of important clinical data which should help to de-risk each programme and facilitate the attraction of a commercial partner,” Dr White wrote.

Tackling a Critical Bottleneck in Cancer Treatment

POLB 001, Poolbeg’s most advanced asset, targets cytokine release syndrome (CRS) – a potentially life-threatening condition experienced by over 70% of cancer patients receiving immunotherapies such as CAR-T and bi-specific antibodies. These powerful treatments, while revolutionary, are currently limited by the risks of CRS. Poolbeg’s oral therapy, if successful, could become a game-changer.

“There are few treatment options and no approved preventative approaches. POLB 001 has the potential to be an important oral therapy which could be uniquely placed for both prevention and treatment of CRS,” noted Dr White. He further emphasised, “If successful, POLB 001 could effectively remove the current bottleneck by freeing up beds enabling more efficient use of immunotherapies in an outpatient setting.”

The upcoming Phase 2a trial of POLB 001 is expected to begin soon, with interim results anticipated in the first half of 2026 and topline data in the second half. Big Pharma’s willingness to supply key biologics for the trial free of charge underscores the programme’s promise and the trust in Poolbeg’s strategy.

Innovating in the Obesity Arena

Another area of excitement is Poolbeg’s oral GLP-1 receptor agonist programme, which aims to enter the booming obesity treatment market. In partnership with AnaBio Technologies, the company is exploring an encapsulated oral formulation designed to improve upon the poor bioavailability that currently limits peptide-based therapies.

The approach leverages AnaBio’s validated microencapsulation technology and is set to enter a proof-of-concept trial at the University of Ulster later this year. “Positive data from the PoC study should help de-risk the programme and facilitate the attraction of a suitable partner to progress further development,” Dr White explained.

AI-Driven Discovery and Broader Horizons

Beyond these headline programmes, Poolbeg continues to make headway in AI-enabled drug discovery, focusing on influenza and RSV – both significant threats to vulnerable populations. These efforts reflect the company’s broader ambition to harness data-driven science for real-world impact.

On a Final Note

Poolbeg Pharma stands at a promising inflection point. With its lead programmes advancing into human trials and potential for strategic partnerships on the horizon, the company could be on the cusp of delivering tangible medical breakthroughs. As Dr White aptly summarised, the progress being made is not just pivotal for Poolbeg, but potentially transformative for patients worldwide.